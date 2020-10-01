Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox dine in Los Angeles, pictures go viral

Machine Gun Kelly and Meghan Fox are celebrating the success of the former’s new album that released recently.

The pair was pictured on Tuesday as the lovebirds dined under the stars in Los Angeles.

The Cleveland rapper seemed to enjoy the Hollywood star’s company as his new album “Tickets To My Downfall” received positive reviews from both critics and fans.

The duo made no effort to hide themselves from cameras as they enjoyed their meals.

Megan Fox is dating MGK for the last few months since her split with husband Brian Austin Green.







