Lori Loughlin Sentenced To Two Months Jail & Husband Mossimo Giannulli Gets Locked Up For Five Months

Actress Lori Loughlin who is known for essaying the role of Aunt Becky in the sitcom “Full House,” and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli was pleaded guilty of paying $500,000 as part of a scheme with scam mastermind Rick Singer to get their daughters into the University of Southern California as fake crew team recruits.

Here is the big news, Federal prosecutors formally requested that Lori Loughlin and Giannulli be prisoned for two months and five months respectively for their roles in the college admissions scam.

As per the report by CNN, the government wrote in the filing, “The crime Mossimo Giannulli and Lori Loughlin committed was serious. Over the course of two years, they engaged twice in Singer’s fraudulent scheme.

They involved both their daughters in the fraud, directing them to pose in staged photographs for use in fake athletic profiles and instructing one daughter how to conceal the scheme from her high school counselor.”

Not just that, the government has asked for a two-month prison term, a $150,000 fine, and 100 hours of community service for Lori Loughlin & five months in prison, a $250,000 fine, and 250 hours of community service for her husband Mossimo Giannulli.

Giannulli pronounced that counsellor as “nosey bastard,” while Lori Loughlin termed him as a “weasel.” She further said, “Don’t say too much to that man.” Mossimo Giannulli is expected to be sentenced on Friday at 11 a.m while his wife Lori Loughlin is scheduled to be sentenced later that afternoon.