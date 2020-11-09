Lori Loughlin may be released from jail right before Christmas

Hollywood star Lori Loughlin’s tough year may be coming to an end soon after she was imprisoned recently as she pleading guilty in the college admissions scam. 

And while it was earlier reported that the Full House star, 56, is a ‘wreck’ as she currently serves time in prison, it is now being reported that the actor may be getting released by the time Christmas arrives.

As per the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Loughlin will be released from California’s Dublin FCI on December 27 but because the date is falling on a Sunday, she may be allowed to go home three days prior for Christmas.

According to an agency, the Bureau of Prisons “may release an inmate whose release date falls on a Saturday, Sunday, or legal holiday, on the last preceding weekday.”

Loughlin turned herself in back in October to serve a two-month sentence over the college admissions scam in which she and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were found guilty of paying half a million dollars to get their daughters admitted into the University of Southern California. 

