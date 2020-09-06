Lili Reinhart ‘Feels F**ked’ About Shooting For Riverdale Season 4 In Canada Amid Pandemic

Lili Reinhart is all set to begin shooting of the remaining episodes of Riverdale season 4 in Canada. The actress will be kept for a two-week quarantine post which she will be shooting until Christmas with no breaks in between.

In her new Nylon profile, the actress wrote about returning to the shoot of the fourth season of Riverdale. She also spoke about her fight with depression and anxiety at the start of the pandemic.

In early August, Lili Reinhart got to know that she has to travel to Canada to finish shooting the last three episodes of the season. She said, “‘We stopped during the prom episode, so I have to fit back in that prom dress. Five months later, we’re all going to be tan, maybe a little bit thicker. I certainly am.”

After the shoot of the three episodes, the taping for Season 5 will begin. This means that once she gets to Canada for the shoot, she’ll have to stay there, with no breaks, until Christmas. Lili Reinhart said, “I genuinely feel like a prisoner, going back to work, because I cannot leave Canada.

That doesn’t feel good. You can’t go home for Thanksgiving, can’t visit your family. No one can come visit you unless they quarantine for two weeks. It just feels f**ked.”

No breaks in the schedule means the actress cannot take up any other project as well. Fortunately, it won’t be a dry spell for her. Reinhart starrer Chemical Hearts released on Amazon in August, and her first poetry book, Swimming Lessons, will be out September 29.

Despite the drawbacks of this continuous, no break, schedule, Lili Reinhart feels lucky to still have work amidst the pandemic. Said the actress, “I’m very lucky, but it’s like, ‘I need to keep going. I need to keep going.’”

Speaking about facing depression and anxiety at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the actress said, “At the beginning of this pandemic, I felt very lost.”

Lili Reinhart continued, “I felt very sad and hopeless, because of personal things that were happening in my life. Instead of distracting myself, f**king random people and doing drugs and drinking my problems away, I chose the harder route, which was to not distract myself.

I was like, ‘I’m not doing that. I’m going to go through the next however many months of shit, pure shit, awful, crying every day, but the necessary work.’”