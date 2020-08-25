Lili Reinhart Did NOT Want To Wear Bra & Underwear In Riverdale: “I Felt Really Insecure”

Lili Reinhart has turned a teenage favourite. She was recently seen in Chemical Hearts. The romantic drama earned her massive praises. In fact, her acting chops were critically acclaimed too. But what Lili is most known for is Riverdale.

Reinhart plays Betty Cooper in the teenage drama. She is also seen romancing ex Cole Sprouse aka Jughead Jones. During one of the previous episodes, we saw how Archie Andrews (KJ Apa), Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge) and Betty found Jughead dead.

They even ended up burning all their possessions including the clothes they were wearing. Whether or not they have killed their BFF themselves was unknown, but what we know is that they did try to save their a*s.

In the same video, we saw Lili Reinhart go bold for the Riverdale twist. She even asks her partners to burn all their clothes including ‘Judghead’s binnie.’ The Chemical Hearts actress is now opening about the revealing clothing. She also mentioned that she felt insecure wearing a bra and underwear.

In a conversation with Los Angeles Times, Lili Reinhart shared, “I don’t have the CW girl body — tiny waist, nice-shaped legs, skinny, small, tiny.

I had to do a bra and underwear scene in this last season and I felt really insecure about it. I really, really didn’t want to do it. I didn’t tell anyone this. I wasn’t pressured into doing it. I did it because it was my job. But I felt bad about myself doing it. I really did.”

In the same interview, Riverdale beauty also opened up about her se*uality. She shared, “Do I like girls? I don’t know. As I’ve gotten older, the answer has become ‘Yes. Clearly, I do.’ I think I just felt at this point in time: Why not? If suddenly I started dating a girl publicly, I didn’t want people to be, like, what the…?”