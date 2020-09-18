Leonardo DiCaprio Has Reportedly Told Camila Morrone He ‘Needs A Break’

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone have been together for a few years now. The rumor mill had been saying the two were engaged, but now the magazines are singing a different tune. One tabloid reports the relationship is now on ice.

According to Star, the blossoming love between Morrone and DiCaprio may have come to an end. DiCaprio “is due in Oklahoma to film Killers of the Flower Moon with Robert De Niro,” the magazine says, and he’s advising Morrone to stay away. A buddy of the actor says DiCaprio’s “got lines to memorize” and “doesn’t want her visiting.”

Morrone has “reluctantly agreed” to stay in Los Angeles, so as of right now “they’re effectively on a break.” Morrone is keeping busy herself, though, she should start filming Daisy Jones & the Six soon. The article closes on a sad note, saying “it’s hard” for Morrone “knowing Leo doesn’t want her around.”

Star publishes stories about celebrities living “separate lives” all the time. While it avoids using the phrase in this DiCaprio story, at the heart it’s about two people going their separate ways.

Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, and Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have all been subjected to false stories similar to this one. It’s a good story from the tabloid’s perspective because even if the couple doesn’t break-up, it’s just vague enough to seem true.

Just last week Morrone and DiCaprio were spotted on a beach date. The pair are still an item, so we can quickly debunk this story.

DiCaprio has been dating the Death Wish actress for three years now too. In that time, both have filmed and produced numerous projects. Even when he does head to Oklahoma for filming, there’s no reason the two would need to “take a break” while he is.

Killers of the Flower Moon, the next collaboration between Martin Scorcese and Dicaprio for AppleTV, was going to begin filming in Oklahoma back in May, but the pandemic froze production as it did everything else. DiCaprio quarantined with Morrone and now filming is expected to start soon.

Star once said DiCaprio was trying to set Brad Pitt up with one of Morrone’s friends. It used the same “taking a break” story to describe Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn, who are still together. In another story about “imbalance in their celebrity status,” the magazine said Katy Perry was leaving Orlando Bloom. She has just given birth to their daughter, so that was bogus as well.