Why Lady Gaga And Bradley Cooper Never Took Their Relationship Public

The Bradley Cooper–Lady Gaga alleged romance story-line has been passed around since the two appeared in the film, A Star Is Born, together. Last summer, one tabloid claimed Cooper was trying to make his “relationship” with the singer public.A year has gone by, and neither Cooper nor Gaga have confirmed anything romantic ever happened between them.

Last year, the tabloid OK!, purported Cooper and Gaga were still trying to hide their love. The unreliable publication alleged the two had been “quietly dating” for some time but Cooper was ready to make things official with his former co-star. “Bradley’s ready to go public. They have been spending the summer together, including a lot of indoor time, but now he wants to be like normal people and go hang out in public,” a supposed source told the outlet.

The so-called insider further stated that Cooper’s ex-girlfriend and mother of his daughter, Irina Shayk, “agreed that neither he nor she would go public with anyone for at least six months after their breakup,” Cooper, the outlet alleged, felt enough time had passed even though it had only been two months since he and Shayk split.

The supposed insider claimed Gaga “wasn’t sure” if she wasn’t to go public at the time and needed more convincing before she made a decision. The phony source proclaimed the singer was afraid to be dubbed a “homewrecker” and didn’t want to step on any toes.

As we stated, this story was completely fabricated. Gossip Cop checked with separate reps for Cooper and Gaga and both confirmed that the article was completely made-up and Cooper and Gaga weren’t dating.

In reality, the former co-stars just had good on-screen chemistry and did a phenomenal job portraying a cinematic couple, but that’s all they were. The tabloids took their fictional romance and created dozens of false stories about the two being in a real one together.

Last year, we busted OK!, for claiming Cooper and Gaga moved in together. The phony story declared the former costars were looking for a place together after Gaga put her Malibu home on the market. The untrustworthy publication also claimed the singer ended her relationship with Christian Carino for Cooper.

Gossip Cop exclusively learned that this was false. At the time, Cooper was still with Shayk and a spokesperson for Gaga denied the story.

Earlier this year, we busted the National Enquirer for alleging Lady Gaga moved on from Bradley Cooper. This was also incorrect. Gaga had never moved on Cooper because they two were never romantically involved. The singer began a new relationship with Michael Polansky in a healthy and normal way, despite what the outlet tried to convey.