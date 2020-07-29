Kylie Jenner Just Bought A Pony Worth 1.5 Crores For Her 2-Year-Old Daughter & It’s Messing Up Our Existential Crisis!

Kylie Jenner is a billionaire and her lifestyle highly speaks of it. If you follow the beauty mogul on Instagram, you would know that she doesn’t think twice before spending on herself and her loved ones. She recently bought her 2-year-old daughter Birkin bags to match with her mother and we are having existential crisis looking at that!

Jenner and Kardashians are famous for their collections of exclusive handbags, enormous houses and mansions, customised luxurious cars and their reality show ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’.

According to Daily Mail, the beauty mogul just got her daughter Stormi Webster a white Pony named Frozen worth 1.5 crores and is currently under a 14-day quarantine before it arrives at a barn close to Kylie Jenner’s house.

Frozen has arrived in Los Angeles from the Netherlands and Kylie Jenner has reportedly paid an additional cost of $7,000 to $10,000 to have her pony shipped overseas.

Isn’t she incredibly beautiful?

Last month, Kim Kardashian flaunted her ranch on Instagram and shared that her 7-year-old daughter, North has 14 gorgeous Friesian horses. So, that’s where Kylie Jenner took her inspiration from!

