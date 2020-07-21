Kylie Jenner is not as short as what people think

Kylie Jenner is not the shortest member of the Kardashian-Jenner household.Kylie Jenner is the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner family. While she may be the youngest, she is the richest of them all.

Her status as the youngest self-made billionaire from Forbes may have gone too controversial. Nevertheless, she remains to be the family member who has the highest net worth.

But, aside from the family’s wealth and respective ventures, fans and followers have become too keen, as well, on their physical attributes. There is no doubt that many have become interested in their beauty and skincare regimes.

Despite the interest, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters have already disclosed these details on their reality shows and various platforms. What’s left for fans to wonder now is the height of each of them. As it happens, one could consider it as an overlooked detail about them.

The tallest Kardashian-Jenner member

Kylie Jenner is not the tallest member of the family. Kanye West is not either. As reported, Caitlyn Jenner is the tallest among all. With a towering height of 6 feet 2 inches, it is not surprising why the two Jenner sisters are also tall.

But, centering the topic on to the famous sisters, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are the tallest among them. Their height is both 5 feet 10 inches, according to The Sun.

The shortest among the sisters

Surprisingly, the shortest among the Kardashian-Jenner sisters is the eldest, Kourtney Kardashian. Her height is only 5 feet flat, which is reportedly two inches short from Kim Kardashian’s.

Reports noted that while the KKW Beauty founder has appeared to be tall, she is only 5 feet 2 inches tall. As for her husband, Kanye West, his height is reportedly 5 feet 8 inches.

Kylie Jenner is in the middle range

Kylie Jenner may appear as one of the shortest members of the family. But, several publications revealed that she is not as short as what most of the fans and followers think. As it happens, she is 5 feet 6 inches tall, according to Cheat Sheet.

The same publication said that her petite yet curvy figure could be the reason why she appears short before the camera. But, this is not the case at all as her height is in between her sisters, Kim’s, and both Kendall and Khloe’s.

Kylie Jenner once reportedly revealed her height on Twitter when a follower asked her. Reports then noted that she has the same height as her mother, Kris Jenner.