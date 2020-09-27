Kris Jenner reacts to joining The Real Housewives series; Reveals SHOCKING details about KUWTK ending

Kris Jenner recently spoke to Ellen DeGeneres on season 18 of her show, and discussed the end of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, she also addressed the rumours about her joining the Real Housewives series.

When Ellen brought up the rumours that Kris might be joining the cast of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she said, “I personally am going to vote and I’m going to say you’re not going to do that.” 

Kris responded, “No, you’re absolutely right. You know me very well. I think I would do it just to go on once in a while to be with my friend Kyle Richards, but as far as me doing a show like that regularly, there’s just too much going on in my life. And they do not need a Kris Jenner on that show. They are doing just fine.”

While talking about the end of KUWTK, Kris said it was “kind of [a] sudden” decision to end the show. “I think we were talking about signing up for another couple of years with our network and suddenly just all came to the decision as a group that the whole family felt it was just time.

It just sort of came to us. We thought, 20 seasons, 14 years, hundreds of episodes, lots of spinoffs,” Kris said. 

“It’s so weird to think that when we started the show, there was barely Twitter, there were no other social media platforms. There was no Instagram, there was no Snapchat.

There were no grandchildren, people weren’t married or divorced. It’s just so crazy that all of this has happened and to look back and think I have the most amazing home movies in the world.”

