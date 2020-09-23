Kris Jenner may have all the reasons to join ‘RHOBH’

Kris Jenner may now have all the reasons to join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after Garcelle Beauvais says she fits the bill. A source also reveals she’s open to appearing on the Bravo series.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is coming to an end in 2021. Hence, a lot of fans believe Kris Jenner will join RHOBH after her family’s reality series.

Jenner’s possible appearance on ‘RHOBH’

The 64-year-old momager is friends with Kyle Richards, making her fit to be part of the Real Housewives franchise. Hence, a source revealed the KarJenner matriarch is “open” to appear on the series.

“She’s open to appearing here and there like she did this season,” an insider told HollywoodLife.“It’s natural as she is friends with a lot of the ladies.”

However, the tipster added she wouldn’t be joining the show as a full-time cast member next season.

“Kris is not joining the cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills [full-time],” the source continued. “There was never even any talk of it.”

Allegedly, Jenner had no idea where those rumors came from or how it even started.

Beauvais, alternatively, said the Kris star would be a great addition to RHOBH.

“I think she fits the bill… Anything is possible,” she told Extra. “I never thought I’d do reality, so anything is possible.”

Jenner’s one-time appearance on ‘RHOBH’

Jenner once graced RHOBH Season 10 to attend Richards’ charity gala. At the time, she made a $25,000 donation to the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

This just proved the decades-long friendship between Jenner and Richards.

“Kris seems intrigued by the show and hasn’t dismissed joining it,” a different source told People.

However, amid all the rumors, the show’s executive producer Andy Cohen talked about its possibility.

“I got so many DMs and tweets saying Kris should join The Housewives,” he said on his radio show. “She is already connected with the cast; she’s good buddies with Kyle, no joke.”

Jenner knows everyone on RHOBH. Aside from Richards, she’s also friends with Lisa Rinna.

However, Cohen believes the KUWTK star will not do it.

“She’s leaving a show for which she has total control over,” he explained. “Why would she leave and join a show that she has no control over?”

Cohen revealed there’s no way Kris Jenner would be RHOBH’s executive producer. Hence, she would never have control over it.