Kris Jenner Is Jealous of the New Lady in Corey Gamble’s Life

Is there a new lady in Corey Gamble‘s life?

In this clip from Thursday’s all-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris Jenner‘s boyfriend tries to teach the famed momager a lesson as she hasn’t helped raise their new puppy, Bridgette.

“Kris is the one that wanted the dog, but I’m doing 99.7 percent of all dog duties,” Corey lamented in a confessional. “So, what I think I got to do now is, all the attention that I used to give Kris, I think I gotta just give it all to Bridgette.”

Corey’s hope? This plan will get Kris’ attention and she’ll start helping with Bridgette’s care.

Thus, Corey demands that the precious pup join them for lunch at Geoffrey’s.

Upon arriving at the restaurant, Corey notes, “Let me get your door, my little sweetheart.”

Hilariously, Corey’s attention to Bridgette has Kris wondering aloud, “What happened to my door?”

After calling Bridgette “Pumpkin,” he ups the ante by asking for organic grilled chicken for his “daughter.”

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch responds, “Huh?”

Kris is further baffled as Corey starts rattling off the plans he intends to make on Bridgette’s behalf.

“Bridgette’s so happy to be here,” Corey adds. “I want to take her to Palm Springs, I want to take her to a Lakers game.”

Once Corey declares that he wants to get Bridgette “a watch made,” Kris finally asks: “Are you insane?”

“I mean, no,” he states. “I’m insane for her.”

Taking in Corey’s remark, Kris quips, “Looks like I have some competition.”

However, Corey has a playful jab of his own.

“Competition? No one comes before Bridgette,” he remarks to the stunned momager. “There’s Bridgette, then the world. She’s number one and you’re Kris.”

In a confessional, Kris claims: “Corey really thinks that he’s Bridgette’s dad.”