Kourtney Kardashian Reveals the Real Reason why she Quit KUWTK

Kourtney Kardashian’s issue with her sisters over KUWTK has consistently had always been a public display, and for now, Kourtney disclosed her decision to turn away from the reality television program trying to be closer to her children.

Making herself even clearer, the star reacted to a mean spirited fan confirming the news updates on her just recently.

Kourtney’s sister’s Kendall and Kylie have recently addressed her decision to separate from the reality television program during a past interview with Vogue Arabia.

They were quoted saying, “I have been shooting the show non-stop for 14 years. I was feeling unfulfilled and it turned into a toxic environment on behalf of me keep on having it occupy as a lot of my life as it was.”



Clarifying further she included, “Privacy is some things I even have to esteem, and finding that balance of personal moments with being on a reality show is hard. People have this confusion that I would prefer not to work, which is not true. I do not sabotage my happiness and putting my energy into that which fulfills me.”

“No, well, first of all, not really is Kourtney leaving the show. I think Kourtney quite has limitations, which is completely understandable, which is absolutely reasonable, and I think to respond to your question a quite further, I have generally kind not let my own life completely on the show so it’s just kind of always been a thing for me, however for Kourtney, she did at one point let her own life be on the show so now it’s more move, I guess, for everybody to know.

However, no, I don’t believe she’s completely confirmed to not be on the show. We should simply say it gets a touch crazier before it shows signs of improvement, and there are some quite pretty crazy things that happen.