Keeping Up With The Kardashians Star Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Athletic Skills In A New Viral Video

Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian has great athletic skills and her new video is the visual proof of it. She shared a thrilling video on Instagram, where she was seen wakeboarding like a pro along with Scott Disick!

The mother-of-three went on a trip with ex Scott Disick and their children for a lake trip, where she showed off her incredible wakeboarding talents on the water. Interestingly, she looked like an absolute professional on the water. It appears that they were celebrating Labor Day weekend on their family getaway.

As seen in the video, Kourtney Kardashian was totally suited up for the excursion on the lake, wearing a life vest and swimsuit. As friends and family, including Scott Disick, watched, she was seen keeping her balance and smiled brightly while showing off her skills.

Her friends hooted and hollered, encouraging Kourtney throughout the video. Sharing the video, she captioned it, “Learn new things.”

Scott Disick also shared the video on his Instagram story with a backlit photo of himself standing in front of the lake. He captioned it, ‘Not bad’. He was seen wearing a floral shirt, khaki shorts and chunky white sneakers.

With the recent trip to a lake, fans of the Poosh founder began speculating about her relationship with Scott Disick. However, a report from HollywoodLife claims that Kourtney has moved on in life but will always love Scott and be a co-parent to their children.

“Kourtney is in a really good place in her life and has no plans to get back into a romantic relationship with Scott. She will always love Scott and co-parent with him for the sake of their children, but she’s fully moved on from him in that way,” said the source to the publication.