Kim moving to a different house in an attempt to save her marriage with Kanye

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

American TV mogul Kim Kardashian and Kanya West’s marriage is going through a rough patch. The couple who has celebrated their 6th wedding anniversary last week are reportedly shifting to a different house in an attempt to save their marriage. 

The 39-year-old reality star has reportedly considered the idea of living separately in order to save their marriage. They will spend some time apart in different houses’ until the lockdown is uplifted, a source told the news agency. 

As per the reports, Kim doesn’t want a divorce however things are getting tough between the couple, before the lockdown, they have never spent so much time together due to their busy schedules. Now, living under the same roof for such a long duration is causing friction between the two.

The Kim considers her marriage with rapper a huge success, and considers them as a ‘power couple’. Meanwhile, she is the only sister left from the Kardashian-Jenner family, who is married.

Before this, the news surfaced that the couple is living different corners of their house and are not seeing each other while living in the same house.

The couple is quarantining with their four children  – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm in their Los Angeles mansion.

