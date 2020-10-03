Kim Kardashian Posts Picture Of Kanye And Their 4 Kids Amidst Divorce Rumors, ‘How Did I Get So Lucky?’

Kim Kardashian’s marriage to Kanye West has been a roller coaster ride for the 39-year-old reality TV star. With Kanye’s mental health problems, Kim has been forced to be more patient and understanding to her husband.

In recent weeks, Kanye has made headlines after his twitter rant. The 43-year-old rapper has been on a tirade, which he shared with his millions of twitter followers.

During this tirade, Kanye revealed some sensitive information regarding Forbes’s editor. This led to the rapper being banned from the social media platform for over 24 hours.

Upon his return the Grammy award-winning rapper then claimed that he will be murdered, dragging the name of her 7-year-old daughter North in her tirade.

Kim Kardashian during this time was not using any social media after she announced that she will be joining the protest on social media platforms for spreading misinformation and hate comments.

During her return to using her social media, Kim did not address the recent twitter tirade of her husband, instead, Kim shared several positive photos on her social media account.

Several days after his meltdown on twitter, Kanye went on a trip to the Caribbean. There were already rumors circulating the Kim was filing for divorce once Kanye returned to California.

But it has been two weeks since Kanye’s rant and there has been no divorce news form the Kardashian-West Couple, instead, they have been openly posting on their socials on fixing their relationship.

Over the weekend the couple shared photos on their twitter and Instagram a date night they did. Sources close to the couple are saying that the two are working on things, and making sure their marriage works out.

Now, Kim has shared on her Instagram a photo of her four kids and Kanye smiling outside while enjoying the autumn colors. She captioned the photo with ‘How did I get so lucky?’

The phot has garnered millions of likes and has been commented with positivity from Kim’s millions of fans.

Kanye West who suffers from Bipolar has been on medication for a few years now.

Kim has opened up about his battle with the mental disease as well as her thoughts and feeling on his manic episodes.

Kim has released a statement last year regarding Kanye’s current state and asking for people and the media to be more understanding of what the rapper is going through.

Her statement has been praised by many people who are also in relationships or have families who are suffering from Bipolar.