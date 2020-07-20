Kim Kardashian Oozes Oomph In The Latest SKIMS Bralette & Thong, WATCH

Hollywood’s A-listers and power couple Kanye West and Kim Kardashian never fail to turn heads. The duo has always been in news, be it for their professional or personal lives. It was only a few hours back when Kim took the internet by storm, as the fashion entrepreneur and beauty mogul displayed her figure in an innerwear as a part of her brand SKIMS promotion campaign.

Kim Kardashian’s picture was shared on SKIMS’s official Instagram handle.

Following which the netizens had all praises and showed their keen interest in the latest wear from Kim Kardashian’s fashion brand that will be launched on 21st July.

Apart from the photoshoot for her brand SKIMS promotion campaign, Kim Kardashian has also been making news following her husband Kanye West’s first presidential campaign that took place last evening at Exquis Event Center in North Charleston.

It was at the rally when Kanye West broke down as he made various shocking revelations. Including the one where he mentioned that he almost killed his first daughter North West (7) with Kim Kardashian.

As the rapper at the rally said, “I almost killed my daughter… even if my wife [Kim Kardashian West] were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world, even when I didn’t want to.”