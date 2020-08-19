Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson ‘never really fell out of love’ despite cheating scandal

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians Star Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson both giving each other a chance at love sentiment [romance] while enjoying as a duty of co-parenting their little girl True.

They are very exciting, enthusiastic regarding this phase in life and are very much still in love.

“They love co-parenting and are love within True,” a source said to Weekly. “They never truly fell out of affection with one another. They spend a huge amount of time together and are bringing up their kid together.”

It was confirmed that the couple reunited earlier this month after they have gone separate ways in 2019 because of Tristan’s cheating scandal with different ladies.

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom

Khloé is confident that Tristan has changed for good and will keep on develop and be the great and faithful companion that he has been all through their time together during the [pandemic] quarantine,” a source said at that time they get-together, adding that they might want to have a second kid together.

Khloé couldn’t imagine anything better than to give little daughter [True] a sibling because she is at the perfect age and sensible.” An alternate source said that the two additionally “need to purchase a house together,” although Khloe is “being cautiously optimistic” about their new relationship.

Tending to her relationship in Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloe had before stated, “You realize what, Tristan and I are in a great space,” she said in the clip released in July.

“It resembles, I must be an adult. Why make it hard for myself for the rest of my life? I need to manage him. What’s more, he’s [True’s] father and he’s an incredible father to her. So, I’m not going to drag my feet. I’ll make it as great as possible. Because that would simply be harder on me.”

