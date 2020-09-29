Khloe Kardashian’s Friends Worry Her ‘Plastic Surgery Obsession’ Will Leave Her Looking Like Michael Jackson

Are Khloé Kardashian’s friends worried that the reality star will end up like the late Michael Jackson if she doesn’t stop getting nose jobs? A tabloid recently published an article claiming this to be the case.

The National Enquirer is behind these latest claims that Khloé Kardashian’s obsession with “tweaking” her nose has the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s pals worried she could end up looking like Michael Jackson.

“Khloé’s nose has been pruned to the point where it looks odd on her face,” a suspicious source told the outlet. “She’s getting lots of stares and most are directed at her nose — or lack of one!” The outlet then made the claim that Kardashian had made numerous surgical changes to her nose. Both it and its source were vague on just how many supposed operations the Revenge Body star really had.

Khloé thought her nose was too big and bulbous but she wasn’t satisfied with the results, so she had one or two more operations.

Continuing, the source said, “Even though she’s spent thousands trying to get her nose ‘right,’ she still doesn’t like it.”

Quoting its own previous reporting from 2019, which is dubious at best especially when an outlet is as wrong as often as the Enquirer, the outlet insisted that Kardashian had spent “more than $1 million on plastic surgery,” with a source telling the tabloid at the time,

There’s virtually no part of her that hasn’t had layering or some type of nip and tuck and it’s burning a major hole in her pocket.

“Friends” of the star worried that Kardashian would end up like another pop culture icon if she continued on surgically altering her nose.

“Toward the end of Michael Jackson’s life, people joked his nose was in danger of falling off,” the insider explained. “No one wants Khloé to suffer the same fate, but she’ll wind up looking like a freak show unless she curbs her surgery obsession.”

In fact, we took a look at the “$1 million plastic surgery” claim the outlet had previously published as well. Our stance then was that the reality star, who has been upfront with fans about much of her life, including some of the not-so flattering portions, would probably be the first to admit to getting plastic surgery if she’d done so.

She’d even spoken about her desire to get a nose job sometime in the future in an Instagram comment. “One day, I think I’ll get one because I think about it every day. But I’m scared, so for now, it’s all about contour,” the KUWTK star wrote.

There have also been multiple claims recently that Kardashian is somehow struggling financially, and this report clearly follows that narrative. The outlet’s hand wringing over the cost of all these alleged surgeries is unnecessary.

The Good American founder is doing just fine when it comes to money, and she obviously isn’t spending anywhere near “$1 million” on plastic surgery.

This tabloid has also been wrong about Khloé Kardashian in the past. The Enquirer once claimed the reality star had “begged” actress Kate Beckinsale to find her a boyfriend. That sort of shoddy reporting makes us suspicious, which is why it’s clear to us that this story is false.