Is Devin Booker The Latest Victim of “Kardashian Curse” Since Dating Kendall Jenner?

It looks like Kendall Jenner found love while in a hopeless pandemic world. It is after the supermodel was once again spotted with Devin Booker, the same guy she was seen spending a lockdown road trip and exchanging flirty comments on Instagram.

Over the weekend, th 24-year old “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star was seen grabbing dinner with the 23-year-old NBA player. They were spotted heading the Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California, together with Kendall’s youngest sister, Kylie Jenner.

In the photos circulating on social media, the “Victoria’s Secret” angel was donning a cream-colored slip-on dress, which she paired with an off-white cardigan, nude mules, and a baguette bag. The Phoenix Suns’ hottie, on the other hand, was donning a casual look with a black hoodie, jeans, sneakers, and a baseball cap.

Kendall Jenner and Davin Booker’s latest dinner date came after the duo had a flirty public exchange on Instagram.

Coy Strawberry Emojis

Last week, Kendall posted a short clip showing off her full glam face and simply captioned it with a strawberry emoji.

The 23-year-old shooting guard immediately slid on the comment section and told Kendall, “I like strawberries.”

Kendall did not let the opportunity pass and flirt back without saying a word and sent Booker multiple strawberry emojis.

The duo’s flirty exchange led to speculations that Kendall and Booker continuously spent their time together after being first seen on public on a coronavirus road trip.

Lockdown Road Trip

In May, the duo appeared to be spending a lockdown road trip. Based on footage obtained by TMZ Sports, Kendall and Booker were spotted having a quick bathroom break at a rest stop near Sedona in Arizona city. The duo was seen rolling up Booker’s black Mercedes-Benz Maybach.

Kendall is sporting jeans, white crop top, sneakers, and baseball cap, while Booker is donning a white sweatshirt and black pants.

In the video, the 6’5″ NBA hottie could be seen waiting near his car, after a few seconds, Kendall appeared running towards the vehicle and joined him on the backseat.

While witnesses who saw the duo said that they look like a real couple spending some time together, a source close to Kendall and Devin noted that they are just good friends.

The Kardashian Curse

The supermodel has this reputation of being a serial NBA dater. Over the years, she was romantically linked to NBA players, including D’Angelo Russell, Jordan Clarkson, Kyle Kuzma, Blake Griffin, and Ben Simmons.

But it looks like the NBA hottie is the latest victim of the so-called “Kardashian curse.”

It all started in 2019 when a fan petition to ban Kendall from the Wells Fargo Center, where NBA teams play. The fan believed that Kendall and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner crew act as a jinx to the game.

It was raised after Kendall watched a game and the Philadephia 76ers cheering her then-boyfriend, Ben Simmons. But the team lost the said game.

Coincidentally, Booker’s team was eliminated from the playoffs last week after losing to the Memphis Grizzlies.