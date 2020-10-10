Kendall Jenner Fights With Kylie Jenner Over Kourtney Kardashian’s Brown Dress

The Kardijenners are back to grab all eyeballs. Well, which house does not experience sister rivalry? Same is the case with them.

Especially when all the sisters are no less than a fashion diva themselves, such rivalry is bound to happen. If we talk about Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner have been known to squabble over clothes.

In a sneak peek at Thursday’s episode, tensions come to a head during a family trip to Palm Springs. Continue reading further to know what exactly happened.

Kendall Jenner is seen explaining, “Whenever we’re in Palm Springs, we really just stay at the house. We don’t really leave the community, and it’s always just chill vibes. So I didn’t even really think to bring something to go out in — I didn’t think we were going to leave the house.”

“I feel really underdressed, and I had said something earlier today that I didn’t really have anything to go out in,” she continues.

“And Kourtney was like, ‘I have so many looks if you need to borrow anything, just come into my room and literally take whatever you want.’”Kendall Jenner ended up finding a brown dress in Kourtney Kardashian’s closet, but Kylie scooped it up first.

“I wanted to wear your brown other outfit, but then Kylie comes in and everyone bows down to Kylie and lets her wear whatever the f— she wants,” Kendall complains to Kourtney. “I came in first. And you offered me those outfits first. So that’s why I’m just like, annoyed.”

Kim Kardashian tries to reassure the supermodel that she looks fine in what she’s wearing, but it doesn’t help. “You look cute,” Kylie says as Kendall Jenner walks by them. Kendall rolls her eyes and storms off.

Well, isn’t this relatable? We all have gone through something similar like this with our siblings, haven’t we? Well below is a little sneak peek into this drama, have a look: