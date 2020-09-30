Kelly Clarkson’s management sues her over alleged nonpayment of commissions

American singer Kelly Clarkson has legal trouble knocking on her door as she has been sued by her management for allegedly cheating them out of $1million commissions.

Run by her estranged husband’s father, Navel Blackstock, the Starstruck Management Group registered a lawsuit against the American Idol winner on Tuesday, as confirmed by Page Six through the Los Angeles County Superior Court records.

According to the claims made by the management, Clarkson owes $1.4million to the firm in unpaid commission over her stints on The Voice as well as The Kelly Clarkson Show.

As per a reports by Variety, the Breakaway hit maker had been associated with the company for the past 13 years and had given them 15% of her gross earnings.

According to the lawsuit, Clarkson has unpaid balance left after she gave them $1.9million this year, adding that she will have to give at least $5.4million before the year ends.