‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ rumors: Low ratings, cheesy plotlines caused show’s cancelation

Keeping Up With the Kardashians has just been canceled after several seasons.

The final episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians will air next year. Fans of the show are heartbroken over Kim Kardashian’s cancelation announcement. But Heat UK claimed that there’s a good reason why the show had to stop airing.

“This was a long time coming. The ratings have been on a downward trajectory for years, and the plotlines were getting cheesy and hackneyed. Plus, their private lives were all suffering from the constant scrutiny,” the source said.

What caused the cancelation of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians?’

Additionally, Kardashian’s ongoing problems with Kanye West was, reportedly, another reason behind the cancelation.

“He hates the show and kicked off whenever cameras were around. He felt it was tacky and beneath them, and it’s caused no end of arguments. Kim’s also got so much on her plate with her business, raising four kids, and studying for law school,” the source said.

When Kardashian told her family that she wanted to quit KUWTK, they were all, allegedly, on board.

“They’re all ready for more privacy in their lives. Khloe feels that if she and Tristan have any chance of a future, they have to drop out of the spotlight for a while. She wants to buy a new place, have another baby, and work on things quietly without any fuss or drama,” the source said.

Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner didn’t want to be in ‘KUWTK’

Their brother, Rob Kardashian was also relieved when he learned that KUWTK will finally stop airing. Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner couldn’t have, allegedly, been happier either.

“Kourtney was sick of playing second fiddle to Kim and Khloe towards the end, and Rob, Kendall, and Kylie have been pretty bored of it for a while now. It was such an effort getting them to participate on-camera, and they’re keen to be known for their own thing.

Kris is the only one who’s really upset – this has been her baby for so long – but the brand is still incredibly powerful and there’s a ton of money to be made in other ways,” the source said.

Kardashian-Jenner clan fed up with long work hours

As of late, the Kardashian-Jenner clan has yet to explain the real reason behind their decision. Kanye West’s wife simply made the shocking announcement last week.

But according to Mirror UK, the entire family decided that it was time to bid Keeping Up With the Kardashians goodbye because they were fed up with the long hours.