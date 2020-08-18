Katy Perry Drops Huge Baby Update Before Popping Out

Katy Perry is now counting down the days before she evicts her first daughter out of her tummy and become the first-time mom that she always dreamed of. But before officially popping out, the singer gave her fans a quick tour to the baby girl’s nursery room.

In live video stream for her “Smile Sunday,’ the 35-year-old pop star gave a glimpse of her unborn child’s lavish baby room, which looks perfect for a princess.

During the virtual room tour, the mom-to-be is in full glam mode wearing a custom Enrique Urbina multi-colored polka dot dress. She completed her look with a cute ponytail, bright-colored lipstick, a pair of drop earrings, and some crystal stickers on her face.

Katy Perry Nursery Room Tour

“Hey everyone, I’m going to show you my baby room – just a little sneak peek,” Katy said, adding that she hasn’t shown the room to anyone.

She then walks inside a pink whimsical and romantic theme room with a touch of sophisticated gray. As you enter the room, you will be greeted by the little clothes hanged on the wall. Katy showed it off on the camera and pretended to cry some tears of joy.

The “Roar” hitmaker then showed the baby whirl’s white cozy crib placed against the dramatic gray drape curtains, beside it is a spacious and fully-stocked diaper changing station/ The little girl’s room boasts an extra sophisticated vibe brought by the silver hexagon-shaped light fixtures.

Kicky Perry’s Wardrobe

Katy then asked the viewers if they wanted to see the baby girl’s little clothes, before pulling out a few of a dozen outfit from the closet.

First, she showed an adorable customized onesie filled with images of her baby daddy, Orlando Bloom all over it; a statement onesies inspired by her hit single “I Kissed A Girl'” a cherry printed overalls and an Eggo Waffle dress, which Katy admitted was one of her pregnancy cravings.

The pop star also featured a baby pink Adidad onesie, which she excitedly shared the story behind how she got it.

“Wait, a couple more – someone gave me this when I was in Australia, and you better believe it.”

During the same live stream, Katy referred to her baby girl as “Kicky Perry” and jokes about wanting to evict her soon.

Pregnancy Journey

Earlier this year, Katy revealed that she expects a baby with fiance, Orlando Bloom, through the music video of her single, “Never Worn White.”

On the official music video, the singer gave fans a glimpse of her baby bump under a long white dress. And just before the clip ends, Katy could be seen wrapped in white tule, showing off and cradling her growing belly.

In a recent interview, Katy opens up about not being scared of the pains of pregnancy. Speaking to the “Los Angeles Times, the singer said that while she has not experienced anything painful similar to childbirth, she is not afraid of the pain as she believes it is only temporary.