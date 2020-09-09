Katie Holmes Married And Having A Baby With Jamie Foxx?

Katie Holmes getting pregnant shortly after a secret wedding with Jamie Foxx. The intervening year-plus has only crystallized how incorrect that report was. Let’s take a look back.

According to NW, Foxx and Holmes “tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Paris.” We’ll give partial credit to NW here, as a few months earlier they ran as a story about Holmes and Foxx planning to get married. Of course, that story was completely bogus and made-up, as the two hadn’t been spotted in Paris for months, but it’s always nice to see continuity in absurdity.

Anywho, after the report of wedding plans, the tabloid pushed the relationship to the next level and said a baby was due in mid-2019. An alleged source said Holmes’ daughter “Suri cannot wait to have a sibling on the way.” It boldly predicted that the Batman Begins star was “four months along” and “it’s going to be a mini-Jamie.”

The tabloid claimed to know the gender of the baby and when it was due, but it’s easy to know huge details like that when the baby is made-up.

Gossip Cop busted this story after noting Holmes was spotted in Miami not looking at all pregnant. We also checked in with a source close tot he situation who confirmed Holmes was not pregnant. Every detail of this story was incorrect, as Foxx and Holmes were not married, nor was a baby coming. The tabloid would only get increasingly incorrect as the year went on though.

Around August, or around when this tabloid said the baby would have been born, reports came that Foxx and Holmes had broken up after quietly dating or six years. Foxx is about to head back to scripted TV with a new Netflix series Dad Stop Embarrassing Me. Holmes was spotted this week kissing chef Emilio Vitolo Jr., so both are moving on to new horizons.

For whatever reason, NW has continuously pushed the narrative that Holmes would have another baby. Around when she and Foxx broke up, it doubled down and said she was going to have his baby and raise it alone.

This pregnancy did not match the previous timeline, nor was it any more true. It also claimed she was starving herself following the break-up, which similarly does not make sense after claiming she was gaining weight for the pregnancy.

More recently, the tabloid said Holmes was pregnant again, but this time it was Mulholland Drive star Justin Theroux’s baby. At this point, if NW is to be believed, Holmes has been pregnant continuously for nearly two straight years with at least three different kids, all while starving herself. The continuity fo yesteryear long has gone by, none of these stories were any true.