Did Katie Holmes And Nicole Kidman Meet Up To Gossip About Tom Cruise?

Did Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes meet up to talk about their ex-husband, Tom Cruise? Gossip Cop busted the silly story when it came out last year. Looking back, it’s clear the outlet had no insight into the two stars.

Reported that the unreliable tabloid, NW, alleged Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes were “secretly” meeting to gossip about Tom Cruise. The story stemmed from the two actresses being in Paris around the same time a month before the article came out.

Kidman was attending the wedding of Zoe Kravitz, while Holmes attended a festival at Disneyland Paris. According to the tabloid, Holmes invited Kidman to her suite at the Four Seasons hotel where the actresses spent “several hours” talking about Cruise.

“Katie confided in Nicole about why Tom’s barely seen [their daughter] Suri since they split,” a supposed insider told the outlet. While it has been hinted that Scientology played a part as to why Cruise hasn’t seen his daughter, the publication maintained, “Katie mentioned she was planning on meeting with Tom to discuss a new custody settlement going forward, but Nic advised her to tread carefully.”

The so-called insider further stated Kidman could relate to Holmes feeling like she was blindsided by Cruise in regards to his dedication to Scientology and “wished things had been different.” “She told Nicole it was such a relief to finally connect with her, given she’s the only other person who knows exactly what she’s been through. They agreed to stick together and made a pact to ensure history doesn’t repeat itself,” the dubious insider added.

We’re sure conservation between these two actresses like this would be interesting, but the one the outlet purported never happened. Kidman and Holmes never met up to gossip about Cruise. Gossip Cop reached out to a spokesperson for Homed who assured us the story was untrue. This also wasn’t the first time the tabloid was wrong about Holmes and Kidman.

In April 2019, the outlet was busted by us for claiming Nicole Kidman was having a break-down over her children with Tom Cruise embracing Scientology. The story asserted Kidman’s personal life was breaking apart due to her two children with Cruise getting deeper into the controversial religion.

The magazine purported the actress was going to “heal” herself by having two more children with Keith Urban. The story wasn’t true. Kidman has been supportive of her adoptive children’s decision, making this narrative false.

About four months ago, Gossip Cop corrected the tabloid’s bogus story that Katie Holmes was going broke. The publication contended the actress should her home for cash because she hadn’t had a hit movie in awhile. This was also incorrect.