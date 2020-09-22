Kate Middleton wins over Tatler against inaccurate claims about duchess’ family: report

Kate Middleton won over Tatler after it deleted almost a quarter of its report about the duchess’ family, which the palace deemed inaccurate.

Kate Middleton was featured in Tatler’s July/August cover story. The article entitled Catherine the Great published several claims about the duchess which the palace refuted. And now Middleton won over the publication after the latter deleted the false claims.

Kate Middleton and Tatler cover story issues

Tatler published a report quoting several anonymous sources claiming that the Duchess of Cambridge felt “exhausted and trapped” after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from their royal duties. Prince William’s wife was allegedly just smiling, but she was furious with her workload.

It also noted that Kate Middleton was “perilously thin” like Princess Diana. The late Princess of Wales suffered from eating disorders throughout her life.

However, what upset the duchess the most was the criticisms directed at her family, Daily Mail reported. It claimed that Kate’s mom, Carole Middleton, was a “terrible snob.”

The outlet also claimed that Pippa refers to Middleton as the duchess in public. But the younger Middleton was allegedly always in the shadow of her royal sister.

“None of them can quite believe that they have hit the jackpot, so between Kate, Pippa and Carole there is an unspoken bond. A sort of ‘We have to bring it to fruition at all costs,’” the outlet noted.

Tatler also included the speculation that Middleton had a poster of Prince William in her room, when she already denied it. It also alleged that the Duke of Cambridge was obsessed with Carole because she was the mother he always wanted.

Victory For Kate Duchess of Cambridge. Against Tatller & Anna Pasternack (Jessica's friend) who did a hit job on her story 'Katherine the Great'. Including jabs at Poppa and Carol Middleton. Tatler had to edit and retract the article.



Click link belowhttps://t.co/IDwq45682z — The Toadours 🌻 (@TheToadours) September 19, 2020

Kate wins over Tatler

Kate Middleton reacted when Tatler published the report. Kensington Palace demanded that the outlet remove the “inaccuracies and false representation” in its report. However, Tatler refused to remove anything.

Editor Richard Dennen said he stood behind Anna Pasternak’s report and her sources. The palace pointed out that they had not been given the opportunity to comment on the content, and they refute much of the content.

Tatler removed a great chunk of its report this week, four months after it published the article, Daily Mail reported. The outlet listed the paragraphs Tatler removed and retained on its page.

Kate and Queen fought over Meghan’s mom

Kate Middleton allegedly fought with the Queen over Meghan Markle’s mom. The Duchess of Cambridge allegedly didn’t like it when the monarch extended special treatment to Doria Ragland, Life & Style reported.

The outlet quoted anonymous sources claiming Middleton understands but still feels bad that Prince Harry’s wife has it easy when she joined the Firm. The dubious source also said that Middleton’s parents were never invited to spend holidays with the Queen.

Also, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been forced to split their time between the Middletons and the royals.

However, one should take the report with a grain of salt because several palace sources claimed that the Duchess of Cambridge and the Queen are on good terms. An insider even told Us Weekly that the monarch trusts Prince William and Middleton’s judgment implicitly.