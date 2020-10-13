Kate Middleton looks ethereal in stunning black ensemble during rare night out at the museum

Kate Middleton stepped out in a statement black dress as she made a rare appearance at the London’s Natural History Museum on Sunday.

The Duchess of Cambridge stunned everyone with her unique sartorial choice while announcing the winner of this year’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition with the award’s first virtual ceremony.

Kate can be seen sharing the news about the virtual awards in a clip posted to Kensington Palace’s social media accounts wherein she looks drop-dead gorgeous.

Dressed in an all-black ensemble, the Duchess looks absolutely regal, with a square-neck, long-sleeved top and black trousers.

She completes her ravishing look with a pair of minimalist pearl teardrop earrings and has her hair blown out in her signature waves.

“It is so wonderful to be back at the reopened Natural History Museum, where we can all enjoy its treasures once again,” she says in the clip. “I’m here because tomorrow night I’m announcing the 56th Wildlife Photographer of the Year.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have a quick preview and I can say it’s truly spectacular. I can’t wait for you all to see it,” Kate adds.