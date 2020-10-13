Kate Middleton looks ethereal in stunning black ensemble during rare night out at the museum

Kate Middleton stepped out in a statement black dress as she made a rare appearance at the London’s Natural History Museum on Sunday.

The Duchess of Cambridge stunned everyone with her unique sartorial choice while announcing  the winner of this year’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition with the award’s first virtual ceremony.

Kate can be seen sharing the news about the virtual awards in a clip posted to Kensington Palace’s social media accounts wherein she looks drop-dead gorgeous. 

Dressed in an all-black ensemble, the Duchess looks absolutely regal, with a square-neck, long-sleeved top and black trousers. 

She completes her ravishing look with a pair of minimalist pearl teardrop earrings and has her hair blown out in her signature waves.

“It is so wonderful to be back at the reopened Natural History Museum, where we can all enjoy its treasures once again,” she says in the clip. “I’m here because tomorrow night I’m announcing the 56th Wildlife Photographer of the Year.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have a quick preview and I can say it’s truly spectacular. I can’t wait for you all to see it,” Kate adds. 

Get Daily Updates to Inbox!

Signup now and receive an email once I publish new content.

I agree to have my personal information transfered to MailChimp ( more information )

We will never give away, trade or sell your email address. You can unsubscribe at any time.

You may also like

Meghan Markle’s pal Victoria Beckham gives a special advice to the Duchess amid criticism

Alex Jane

Was Meg Ryan And John Mellencamp’s Wedding Called Off Over A Botched Nose Job?

Alex Jane

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals the Real Reason why she Quit KUWTK

Sophia
No any image found. Please check it again or try with another instagram account.
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign