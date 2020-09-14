Latest Rumors About Kate Middleton Having Twins [UPDATE]

One year ago today, a tabloid reported Kate Middleton was four months pregnant with twins. Here’s a look back at the story and why we knew it was false.

365 days ago we reported that, OK!, was claiming the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were expecting two more children. According to the publication, Middleton was “glowing” and sported a “full-figure” when she was seen in public a month before the story came out.

A source that was dubbed a “palace insider” told the outlet “the Duchess and Prince William were “thrilled” when they learned Kate was pregnant again” and “found that she’s having twins – two girls!”

The story further alleged that palace aides were “busy figuring out the logistics of how the Cambridges will easily transition from a family of five to a family of seven.”

The insider continued, saying Prince William “was urging Kate to take care of herself and relax as much as possible,” adding, the duchess was “only four months along, but William was “insisting she go on bed rest” when she reached seven months.

Yet, the story came out a year ago, which means the “twin girls” would’ve been born sometime around February of 2020. Seeing as how there are no new royal babies, it’s evident the tabloid had no idea what it was talking about.

The Duchess of Cambridge unveiled a new garden in September of last year, where she was photographed and didn’t appear to look pregnant or “full-figured” at all. Additionally, the tabloid has made inaccurate claims about Middleton before and recently.

Two years ago, OK! incorrectly stated Kate Middleton was pregnant with her fourth child. The report came out five months after the birth of her third son, Louis, but the outlet claimed Middleton “always wanted four children.” If that were true, how did this “insider” have detailed information about the supposed pregnancy? We dismissed the bogus report when it came out.

Most recently, the same magazine asserted Kate Middleton and Prince Harry were doing a tell-all interview. The publication purported that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were going to address family drama but in a “classy way.”

The Royal family rarely speaks on private matters and indeed, no interview has occurred, show once again our reporting to be more accurate.