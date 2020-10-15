Kate Hudson & Gwyneth Paltrow Reveal Some WORST Kisses From Their Films!

Kate Hudson & Gwyneth Paltrow recently appeared in a podcast, where they revealed some of their memorable kissing scenes from their films. Both actresses even shaded some of their co-stars as they reminisced their awkward onscreen make-outs in their films.

Both actresses had lots in common – successful film careers, famous mothers, and thriving personal brands. They revealed what it was like to smooch some of their leading men.

Appearing at an episode of “The Goop Podcast” podcast, Kate Hudson said, “Honestly, I feel like I kind of haven’t had the best kissers.

I feel like I should have had better ones.” She also explained that many of her kissing scenes with co-star Matthew McConaughey occurred under less than desirable circumstances. As a result, the kiss itself wasn’t great.

“The thing is, every time I kiss McConaughey, it’s like, I mean, it’s like there’s just something happening and there’s like snot or wind, or things are just… like when we were kissing in the end of Fool’s Gold, we’re like in the ocean, we like had the plane crash.

He just had snot all over his face,” Kate Hudson said with a laugh.

However, Gwyneth Paltrow wondered if McConaughey gave Hudson “brother energy.” To which Kate Hudson answered, that “it can be a little sibling-y at times, but no…” Immediately, Paltrow remembered about her kissing experience with her co-star Robert Downey Jr, with who she appeared in no less than SEVEN MCU movies, including the Iron Man and Avengers trilogies.

Paltrow recalled, “With Robert, like, when I kissed him, I was like, “You’ve got to be kidding me, this is literally like kissing my brother.”

The two actresses ended the conversation on a positive note after Kate Hudson revealed there was one onscreen partner who passed her good kisser standards. She said it was Almost Famous co-star Billy Crudup who was a good kisser on-screen.

“You know who is a good kisser, but you didn’t see it because they cut it out? [It] was Billy,” Hudson said. “Billy was good. That was good.”