Kate Beckinsale shuts down a troll who asked ‘Why do you date guys that could be your children?’

Kate Beckinsale took to Instagram earlier this week to post a funny video that featured her on the floor next to her cat decked out in googly eyes. “Nightclubs are closed but we have googly eyes and mostly it’s the same except less risk of illness and no one has peed all over the ladies loo seat,” she wrote.

Nevertheless, it seemed as though her fans were more concerned with her personal life than her PSA to remain indoors during the Coronavirus pandemic. “Why do you keep dating guys that could be your children?” one user posted, obviously referring to her earlier romances with Pete Davidson, 26, and Goody Grace, 23.

But the British actress didn’t take criticism lying down, she sarcastically wrote back, “Every relationship I have had has been solely to annoy you.” The questionable comments didn’t end there though. After another follower told her she “NEEDS A MAN…BAD,” Beckinsale replied with a simple “hmm.” Later, when someone asked if she was married, she wrote, “to the cat, yes.”

The actress has recently solidified her role as one of the reigning clap-back queens. Once a follower claimed that they were “disappointed” in her developing relationship with Davidson back in February 2019, Beckinsale shot back with a scorching reply as, “Fairly let down by your wonky beard but thought possibly rude to say.”

And more recently, after the superstar debuted a picture of herself on a magazine cover, Beckinsale shut down a commenter who alleged she smoked “like a chimney.” As she quipped, “I actually don’t but you know what’s funny—whenever someone makes a snide comment nine times out of ten their profile says GOOD VIBES ONLY which I must tell you, as a mate, you’re not fully acing.”