According to a tabloid, Kaia Gerber is having a hard time moving on from Cara Delevingne.

Kaia Gerber’s Heartbreak As Cara Delevingne Moves On

OK! reports that Cara Delevingne has ended her fling with supermodel Kaia Gerber and is now dating singer Halsey.

The tabloid states that the models began a romance after Delevingne ended her relationship with Ashley Benson. The magazine says that Gerber is devastated about the split since she was already recovering from her previous rocky relationship with comedian Pete Davidson.

“This sucks for Kaia,” a source tells the outlet. “She’s still totally enchanted by Cara, and hopes they can keep it going somehow, even if it’s not exclusive anymore.” The magazine continues, saying that Delevingne seems to be focused on “exacting revenge” on her ex, Benson, who is reportedly now dating G-Eazy, Halsey’s former boyfriend. Noticeably, the outlet concludes, Gerber isn’t “licking her wounds” publicly.

Kaia And Cara: What Is The Truth?

The tabloid states that Gerber is involved with Europhia star Jacob Elordi as the two were spotted holding hands in New York City. “Kaia’s giving Cara a taste of her own medicine,” says the source. “But,” adds the insider, “secretly, she hopes they can still work things out.”

If Kaia Gerber is with Jacob Elordi, doesn’t that mean she has moved on? And if Gerber is dating someone else, why would she be still “hoping” things work out between her and Delevingne? Regardless of what OK! is trying purport, none of if is true.

We corrected the rumor that Gerber and Delevingne were in a relationship a while ago. It seems like once again OK! created a fictitious and dramatic tale purely from its overactive imagination.

More Incorrect Stories About Kaia Gerber

The magazine has created several inaccurate narratives about Kaia Gerber in the past that we’ve debunked. Two years ago, the tabloid alleged that Gerber’s mother, Cindy Crawford, was trying to steal the spotlight from her daughter. Does OK! not know Crawford is one of the most famous supermodels in the industry?

Last August, the same magazine asserted that Crawford was refusing to let Gerber launch a makeup line similar to Kylie Jenner’s. The publication claimed that Gerber was trying to follow in Jenner’s footsteps and create her own makeup company. The tabloid’s been wrong about Gerber every step of career and personal life.