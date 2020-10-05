Justin Bieber Tributes Love With Selena Gomez With A Rose Tattoo? Fans Can’t Keep Calm!

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have been the teenage sweethearts we wanted as endgame. The couple began dating somewhere around 2011.

And the on and off saga continued for years until the Baby singer got engaged to Hailey Baldwin. But does the heart still wants what it wants? Below is the scoop you need.

Hailey and Justin got engaged in 2018. They even recently celebrated their second anniversary. However, Selena and Justin fans, Jelena, as they term themselves – refuse to accept the truth.

They still want their favourite couple to somehow end up together. Time and again, their each and every action is linked with each other.

Recently, Justin Bieber got a long-stemmed rose tattoo on his neck. As per the Jelena fans, that is a sign for his and Selena Gomez’s love. A certain user took to Instagram and created a storm as they noticed an ‘S’ in Justin’s tattoo.

Yes, you heard that right! To begin with, a user mentioned, “HE ROSE HAS AN S IN IT!!!!!!! THERES A FREAKING S FOR SELENA!!!! I can’t stop screaming.” As expected, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez fans couldn’t remain patient after that.

Jelena fans kept talking about the hidden ‘S’ in Justin’s tattoo. Zoomed in pictures to get a clearer view went viral on social media platforms. Many have been stating that it is his way of paying tribute to his long relationship with Selena.

A fan wrote, “This love has no end!”

“Justin Bieber new tattoo for Selena Gomez?” another questioned.

A user wrote, “OMG there is an S in his tattoo and I’m about to scream!”

Check out Justin Bieber’s tattoo below:

For the unversed, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were in an on and off relationship from 2011 to 2018. The couple finally called it quits in 2018.

Soon after, the Yummy singer reconciled with Hailey Baldwin. They got engaged within 3 months of dating and married within a year of dating!

Get Daily Updates to Inbox!

Signup now and receive an email once I publish new content.

I agree to have my personal information transfered to MailChimp ( more information )

We will never give away, trade or sell your email address. You can unsubscribe at any time.

You may also like

Jennifer Aniston Still Pitching Movie Ideas To Brad Pitt?

Alex Jane

Cameron Diaz Opens Up On Being A New Mom: “It’s So Gratifying To Actually Get To See That Growth & To Be A Part Of It”

Alex Jane

Bella Hadid’s pro-Palestine tirade forces Instagram to apologize

Alex Jane
No any image found. Please check it again or try with another instagram account.
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign