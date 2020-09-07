Justin Bieber NOT Even Thinking About Selena Gomez Despite The Controversial Lip-Sync?

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez remain amongst the most-talked-about couples. They might have moved on in 2018, but fans are till date rooting for Jelena. Recently, the Yummy singer collaborated with Drake and DJ Khaled’s ‘Popstar.’

Ever since a lot of noise is being made about it. But it seems that Justin along with wife Hailey Bieber isn’t even bothered about it.

In the song, Drake raps, “Look, Ariana, Selena, my Visa/It can take as many charges as it needs to, my girl.” Justin is heard lip-syncing to the lyrics. This left the Selenators fumed.

They were angry about Bieber mentioning Gomez’s name after how the way their relationship came to an end. Many were thinking that Hailey Bieber and Justin would be affected by it. But they’re not.

As per recent reports doing the rounds, Justin Bieber and Hailey are not paying any heed to what the Internet has to say. The Boyfriend singer is just happy that he is back to doing great collabs and it is all that matters.

A source close to Hollywood Life reveals the same as, “Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are paying no attention to what the fans are saying about Selena when it comes to the song.” The insider also added, “Justin is just having fun with it. This officially starts his big return to music with more to come soon. He’s excited it’s all finally happening.”

For the unversed, Justin and Selena began dating somewhere around 2010. They grabbed all the headlines owing to the massive fan base. However, both struggled as it wasn’t all happy. They kept breaking up and reuniting many times during their time together.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez finally ended their ‘on and off’ relationship in 2018. The former then went onto marry Hailey Bieber.