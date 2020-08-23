Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber & Shawn Mendes SPOTTED At A Recording Studio! A New Album On The Works?

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have been spending a lot of time together amid the pandemic. While the Yummy singer revealed a while ago that he’s working on music too and was recently spotted at a studio and guess who was made a guest appearance there? Well, it’s Shawn Mendes.

Justin and Shawn are both Canadian singers and were managed by the same firm at one point in time. Although fans always considered them as rivals but both the singer have refused to comment on the same.

In fact, on various occasions, we have seen the Baby singer and Shawn Mendes exchanging friendly gestures.

There’s good news coming in for all the fans out there as the Yummy singer and In My Blood singer was spotted at the same recording studio and Justin was accompanied by wife, Hailey Bieber.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Shawn Mendes was spotted leaving Andrew Watt’s home studio today in Los Angeles. August 20, 2020. -🌟 pic.twitter.com/1W26256WGS — SHAWN MENDES PHILIPPINES (@SHAWNMPH) August 20, 2020

Aren’t y’all excited?

If the reports are to be believed, Miley Cyrus is also going to a part of the same album.

Imagine, Miley, Justin and Shawn Mendes in the one song or album. Seems like this is what dreams are made up of!