Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber’s 1st Wedding Anniversary Posts Speaks Of Their Passionate Love For Each Other!

Justin Bieber and Hailey celebrated their first official wedding anniversary yesterday. Bieber and Baldwin obtained a marriage license in September 2018 but had an official ceremony in Bluffton, South Carolina on September 30, 2019.

Read on to know how the couple wished each other on social media. Both Justin and Hailey posted pictures from their wedding ceremony along with sweet captions for each other.

Sharing a black and white pic from their wedding ceremony, Justin Bieber wrote, “Hailey Bieber. I am so lucky to be YOUR husband!

You teach me so much every day and make me such a better man! I am committed for the rest of our lives to empower you to be the woman God has called you to be! My heart is to enable you to achieve all of your wildest dreams!”

He continued, “I promise to always put you first, to lead with patience and kindness!! Happy anniversary my beautiful sweet girl.” Hailey Bieber replied to Justin’s post with a “My person” and a love in the eyes emoji.

She too took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from their wedding day. She captioned it, “1 year ago we had the best wedding. Wish I could live this day over and over”

While the first pic in her series shows the loving couple sharing a lip-lock kiss, the second features Justin Bieber and his wife posing with the words ‘Till Death Do Us Part’ on her trail.

The third picture shows Hailey walking down the aisle with her dad Stephen Baldwin and the fourth features Justin slipping the ring on her finger.

Many friends, colleagues and fans replied to the couples’ post wishing them happiness.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin had a courtroom in New York City on September 13, 2018, before having the official ceremony on September 30.

The couple recently celebrated their second anniversary (as per the civil wedding) by spending quality time with each other. The two even twinned in white and had a picnic lunch on the day.

