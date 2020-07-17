Justin Bieber Turning Too CLINGY For Hailey Bieber, Are The Split Rumours Turning Into Reality?

Every now and then Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber treat their fans with some extraordinary pictures of themselves. They’re one of the most popular celebrity couples in the world and has a massive fan following on social media.

Just yesterday the Yummy singer shared some cute pictures of himself on Instagram with wife Hailey and captioned it “I still can’t believe u chose me @haileybieber !!”

That’s really sweet of you Justin Bieber! Recently, Hailey Bieber went on a work trip to Italy with BFF Bella Hadid and their pictures went viral in no time.

According to Star publication, Victoria’s Secret model apparently needs some space from husband and pop-singer.

A source close to publication revealed that Justin Bieber is reportedly getting on wife Hailey Bieber’s nerves. Although, there is no evidence of the reports to believe it.

“Justin’s become increasingly clingy. Hailey had to sit down and explain it’s not healthy for them to be joined at the hip,” the source said.

Justin Bieber is apparently insecure of the marriage with Hailey Bieber, the source further revealed.

View this post on Instagram

Family photo

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Later, Gossip Cop debunked all the rumours calling them fake. The Yummy singer and model are more than happy with each other and Hailey travelled to Italy solely for work and as soon as she came back, the couple went on a road trip to Utah.

Justin Bieber is in fact really excited about starting a family soon with his beautiful wife, Hailey Bieber.

