Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin to have a child soon? This is when fans can expect baby Bieber’s arrival

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got married in 2018 at a New York town courthouse. Their official pre-marriage ceremonies were done in Bluffton, South Carolina, precisely one year later in September 2019.

As the couple was as of late spotted [manifest love] warm welcoming and hugging with their infant / newborn niece, fans are desperately waiting the news about the arrival of child Bieber with bated breath.

On Monday, Justin posted cute pictures with his and Baldwin’s new niece Iris.

The 26-year-old Canadian singer was seen cradling the infant baby girl, who is Hailey’s older sister Alaia Baldwin and spouse Andrew Aronow’s baby, in the candid shots.

Justin’s caption reads, “My baby niece iris .. scroll through and whiteness (sic) the most squishy cute gumdrop ever!! Love you @alaiabaldwin and @andrewaronow! She’s so precious!”

While fans are convinced that the couple will go onboard the journey of parenthood soon, a celebrity has anticipated that baby Bieber will come in 2021.

Commenting on the image, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson said that he thinks Justin and Hailey will become parents one year from now.

“This image pretty much seals the deal. Fully expect you and H to have a baby in 2021,” Dwayne wrote along with a wink and punch emoticon.