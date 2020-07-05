Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Rent A WHOPPING $375,000 House For Summer Getaway

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have been making most of the lockdown. The couple has only grown stronger as they quarantined together. Recently, they visited Utah for a dreamy getaway. The Victoria’s Secret Model shared pictures of the same. As expected, it went viral in no time. Now, news of their next getaway will make you jealous in true sense.

Justin has spent almost all his life on the East end. However, the ‘What Do You Mean’ singer has found a new destination for a summer getaway. He along with wife Hailey Baldwin will be travelling to Montauk for 3 weeks. The couple has rented a lavish house and the details of it are mind-boggling.

This property lies at the Old Montauk Highway. It is a 5-bedroom home that is not for sale. But with the help of personal connections, Justin Bieber has rented it for $375,000. Yes, that’s the amount just for 3 weeks. He will be spending some quality time there with wife Hailey Baldwin, from mid-July to August.

The news has been confirmed by the broker who helped Justin Bieber close the deal. In a conversation with News Day, Dylan Eckardt, the broker revealed, “It’s estimated at that — it’s not really for sale; this is an off-market deal. It was someone’s house and [Bieber] needed a place to go and he liked the location.”

“I’ve been friends with Justin for a few years now. I pretty much take care of most of the entertainment and music business out there,” added Eckardt. He even revealed that he has helped Rihanna and Marc Anthony with similar deals.

However, Justin Bieber isn’t happy with the fact that these details are out in the public. “Justin’s very upset with this whole situation,” the broker revealed himself. Albeit, Justin and Hailey Baldwin are going to get a enjoy a lavish summer getaway no matter what!