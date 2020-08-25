Julia Roberts Flirting With Matthew McConaughey At ‘Fast Times’ Table Read, Upsetting Her Husband?

Julia Roberts flirted with Matthew McConaughey at a Fast Times At Ridgemont High table read, according to one eager magazine. The details in the report are a little odd, however.

Roberts And McConaughey’s Table Read Reunion

The Fast Times table read promised to make tabloid waves as it was to feature Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston working together, but New Idea chose to focus on some other celebs in attendance. Roberts and McConaughey “were absolutely electrifying” during the table read, according to an eyewitness.

Danny Moder, Roberts’ husband of nearly 20 years, is allegedly seething with jealousy. The magazine cites “pals” who claim that McConaughey “is the only man Danny… has actually stopped Julia from starring opposite.”

McConaughey’s “team have been trying to get Julia to star opposite him for years” but Moder won’t allow it because he fears their undeniable chemistry. The Fast Times table read was just the latest transgression.

The Problem With Matthew McConaughey’s Alleged Flirting

The sparks that flew at the Fast Times table read were only imaginary as the table read has not happened yet. Dane Cook, who is presenting the virtual table read, confirmed that it had to be canceled due to technical difficulties, but it will still happen soon. Since there was no table read, this article and the whole jealousy narrative are immediately and obviously bogus.

Plus, the tabloid hastily tries to ignore the fact that Matthew McConaughey is not exactly on the market. Another so-called “pal” tells the tabloid, “Matt’s a happily married man, but before he was, he had a bit of a reputation for being a bad boy.”

The way that sentence is written implies that he was once a bad boy but isn’t anymore because of his marriage, which kind of defeats the central idea behind this whole article. McConaughey has been married to model Camila Alves since 2012.

Julia Roberts Is Still Happily Married

This story is strangely similar to another New Idea article Gossip Cop has busted about another Fast Times star: Sean Penn. The tabloid claimed that Moder was angry about Roberts and Penn getting so close. Penn and Moder are friends, so this whole story was silly. It’s almost like the tabloid is just running through the Fast Times cast for romance speculation.

New Idea also claimed that Roberts was pregnant with her fourth child back in May 2019, but the baby never came. A few months ago, the tabloid reported that Roberts had thrown Moder out of the house, but Gossip Cop cited Instagram posts to prove that was false as well.

Since the table read didn’t happen, and with this terrible track record in tow, we can see clear-as-day that this tabloid has no insight into Julia Roberts personal life.