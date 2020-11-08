Johnny Depp’s Troubles Increase As Fantastic Beasts 3 Crew Scared After The Court Decision Against Him

Johnny Depp seems to have fallen into a deep pit of problems after losing the libel case against The Sun. It was recently reported that the actor’s role may be reduced in his upcoming movie Fantastic Beasts 3.

Reportedly, Warner Bros cannot afford to indulge in any negativity after what happened to JK Rowling’s alleged transphobic comments and now this. Hence they were ready to cut down his role.

Now as per the latest reports, the whole Fantastic Beasts 3 film and even Pirates Of The Caribbean reboot could be in trouble. It’s being said that it’s too late to remove the wizard Gellert Grindelwald from the Harry Potter spin-off as the film has been shot for 45 days already.

However, according to The Sun report, the makers are facing huge pressure from the crew of the film. They are scared about Johnny Depp’s presence in the film after the court verdict and believe it will be difficult to market the film next year.

A movie insider has been quoted saying, “The film has already been shooting for the past 45 days and Johnny plays an extremely important role. It is completely at odds with the #MeToo message for Warner Bros to keep him.”

“But as things stand, they will back him and filming continues.” the insider said while adding, “Questions have very much been raised about why that is the case.”

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp was supposed to have a cameo in the Pirates Of The Caribbean reboot. But as per We Got This Covered, Disney is now on backfoot regarding his presence in the upcoming film. Reportedly, the Mouse House is “no longer interested in bringing back” the actor.

For those who aren’t aware, The Fantastic Beasts 3 actor was fighting against NGN group over an article that termed him a ‘wife-beater’. Amber Heard too had provided her evidence in the court earlier this year. Johnny Depp lost the trial in the final verdict.

The court announced that the claim was substantially true. Judge Nicole declared, “I have reached these conclusions having examined in detail the 14 incidents on which the defendants rely as well as the overarching considerations which the claimant submitted I should take into account. In those circumstances, parliament has said that a defendant has a complete defence.”