Johnny Depp’s ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ role in jeopardy: ‘we can’t afford more negative publicity’

Johnny Depp’s professional career appears shaken to experts after witnessing the actor’s libel case loss against Amber Heard and The Sun.

Previously, the actor suffered significant financial losses upon losing his role in a new Pirates of the Caribbean movie, all of which occurred due the bad publicity surrounding his case against Amber Heard at the time.

Hence, now with the shoot for  Fantastic Beasts 3 under production, there is a chance it could all spill over onto the new franchise, and hinder it from remaining relevant.

According to the international outlet, while movie executives don’t intend to boot Depp out of the project, they might consider reducing his presence in the movie as a whole. Per the international outlet, We Got This Covered, the interests of the production are currently the only thing at the forefront of thought.

A source was quoted telling the publication that the studio executives, “can’t exactly afford any more negative publicity for a franchise that already faces an uphill battle to remain relevant.”

Get Daily Updates to Inbox!

Signup now and receive an email once I publish new content.

I agree to have my personal information transfered to MailChimp ( more information )

We will never give away, trade or sell your email address. You can unsubscribe at any time.

You may also like

Are Ryan Seacrest And Julianne Hough Getting Back Together?

Alex Jane

Meghan Markle and Harry ‘eager to spend Christmas in UK’ after nearly one year away

Alex Jane

Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston Are REUNITING But Hold Your Horses, Not Romantically!

Alex Jane
No any image found. Please check it again or try with another instagram account.
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign