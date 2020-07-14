Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s controversial relationship has grabbed all the possible limelight yet again. Depp’s ongoing Libel trial against The Sun is taking new twists and turns every day. According to new updates, Depp’s ex-fiancé and Stranger Things fame Winona Ryder will be testifying for him this week.

According to the latest reports, Winona Ryder will be testifying that Johnny Depp was never abusive or violent to her in the course of their relationship. For the unversed, Winona and Depp starred in 1991 film Edward Scissorhands. The two shared a quite serious relationship in the early ’90s. Depp even had tattooed ‘Winona Forever’ on his hand then.

Stranger Things fame Winona Ryder will be talking to the court on Wednesday via video conferencing. In a statement reported by the Daily Mail, she said, “We were together as a couple for four years. I counted him as my best friend, and as close to me as family.”

“I obviously was not there during his marriage to Amber, but, from my experience, which was so wildly different, I was absolutely shocked, confused and upset when I heard the accusations against him. The idea that he is an incredibly violent person is the farthest thing from the Johnny I knew and loved. I cannot wrap my head around these accusations,” read Winona Ryder’s statement further.

For the unaware, Johnny Depp sued The Sun for accusing him of being a ‘wife-beater’. The stories about his violent marriage with his former wife Amber Heard were in headlines then.