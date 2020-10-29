Johnny Depp ‘wife beater’ case will receive verdict in November

Johnny Depp sued The Sun for calling him ‘wife beater’ and the judge will release his verdict next month.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s divorce was finalized in 2017. In the past months, Depp sued The Sun for publishing a report calling him a “wife beater.” The trial ended a few months back and the judge will release his verdict next month.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard both gave evidence before Judge Andrew Nicol during a three-week hearing at London’s High Court. Judge Nicol will give his verdict on Nov. 2 at 10 a.m., the Judicial Press Office said via Reuters.

However, due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the judgment will be handed down remotely and no event will take place at the High Court building.

If Depp wins, he will receive “very substantial damages as only a substantial award can start to compensate him for the damage and distress the Defendant’s appalling allegations have had and ‘nail the lie.’”

Depp’s lawyers said there was a ceiling on general damages of between 300,000 and 325,000 pounds and argued that he should also receive aggravated damages saying the Su’s response to his claim had added to the “harm, distress and need for vindication.”

However, if he loses, it will severely damage his reputation. And he may struggle to land major film parts in the future, according to commentators.

Two high-profile lawyers shared their opinions about Johnny Depp’s libel case and both said the process has been damaging to the Pirates o the Caribbean star.

“It’s obviously damaging to him, but how damaging is the question,” said Gloria Allred, a lawyer and women’s rights activist, as quoted by Variety.

“I’m not going to speculate his motives for suing The Sun, but whether or not the court finds in his favor, he’s disputing a very serious allegation.”

Meanwhile, Ko Craft, who specializes in intellectual property, trademark and copyright prosecution, licensing and enforcement, endorsement and commercial agreements, is convinced that the legal battle will affect Depp’s career. Depp is not just an actor, he also endorses brands like Dior and brand agreements include moral provisions.

Ko believed that a lot of damage has been done already because a lot of dirty laundry has been aired during the trial, against both parties. The incident has put Depp’s name in a different light or it has been tarnished.