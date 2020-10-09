Johnny Depp On His Relationship With Kate Moss: “I’ve Been So Stupid; Didn’t Give Her The Attention…”

Johnny Depp is one of the most successful and talented actors in the world. The 57-year-old has done some incredible work in the West including films like Pirates of the Caribbean, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Fantastic Beasts.

But he isn’t just known for his acting skills but also for his dating history in Hollywood. He has been with some of the A-list actresses in the industry including names like Winona Ryder, Kate Moss, Amber Heard and Lorie Anne Allison.

Now, we all know that Johnny Depp was way too serious for Winona Ryder and their young and wild love story was the talk of the Tinseltown back in the days. The Fantastic Beasts actor has a lot of tattoos on his body dedicated to different women in his life. Today, we are gonna talk about the time when he dated Kate Moss.

In a conversation with Hello! Magazine, Depp once revealed that his breakup with Moss was entirely because of him as he didn’t give the attention that she deserved.

Johnny Depp reiterated, “I have never got that emotional over a woman before. I have been so stupid because we had so much going for our relationship. I’m the one who has to take responsibility for what happened—I was difficult to get on with, I let my work get in the way, and I didn’t give her the attention I should have.”

The Fantastic Beasts actor and Moss dated for four long years and managed to grab headlines and attention throughout. In fact, after their breakup, the Inferno actress took a long time to get over Depp.

In a conversation with Variety, Moss revealed that she has spent crying ‘year and years’ for Johnny. The Inferno actress revealed that she has never met anyone as caring as Depp in her life and said, “There’s nobody that’s ever really been able to take care of me.

Johnny did for a bit. I believed what he said. Like if I said, ‘What do I do?’ he’d tell me. And that’s what I missed when I left. I really lost that gauge of somebody I could trust. Nightmare. Years and years of crying. Oh, the tears!”