Johnny Depp Loses $750 Million, Gets Punch From Amber Heard Instead [REPORT]

The court drama between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continues to intensify as the former couple expose their deepest, darkest secrets. Depp, who recently appeared in the London courtroom, claimed that the “Aquaman” actress threw a “haymaker” punch at him after finding out that he had hundreds of millions of dollars in debt.

Johnny Depp’s $750 Million Debt

The said incident happened in April 2016 when the “Edward Scissorhands” star learned that he lost a whopping $750 Million due to unpaid taxes. “I was in the early stages of learning from my recently acquired new business manager that the former business managers had taken quite a lot of my money. They stole my money,” Depp mentioned, as cited by The Guardian.

The 57-year-old star went on and explained in London’s High Court that he made $650 million during his blockbuster fantasy series movie “The Pirates of the Caribbean.”

“It was put to me this way because I had no idea about money or amounts of money: Since Pirates [of the Caribbean] 2 and 3, I had – and this is ludicrous to have to state, it’s quite embarrassing – apparently I had made $650 million, and when I sacked [the former business managers], for the right reasons, I had not only lost $650 million, but I was $100 million in the hole because they had not paid the government my taxes for 17 years,” Depp explained.

Johnny Depp Claims Amber Heard Hit Him With A “Haymaker” Punch

Aside from his financial woes that day, he also revealed that he came late to Heard’s 30th birthday later in the night. The “London Fields” actress previously claimed that Depp got angry at her when she confronted him about coming in late for her birthday celebration.

Furthermore, the Golden Globe winner was also accused of throwing a large bottle of champagne at Heard (which luckily missed) before pulling her to the floor and dragging her by hair. Depp also reportedly left a note to his wife, saying: “Happy f-king birthday.”

This was immediately denied by the Depp, as he claimed that Heard was the one who attacked and became violent by throwing “haymaker” punches at him. Moreover, Depp was asked by the high court to detail what “haymaker” means, to which he described it as a “roundhouse punch.”

“It’s just a type of wild swinging … kind of a roundhouse punch, as it were,” Depp elaborated on the alleged physical abuse. “It’s a bit of a wild swing, but effective if it reaches the target.”The “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” actor previously accused Heard of marrying him in order to “progress her own career.”

Depp and the blonde beauty met on the set of their 2011 comedy-drama film “The Rum Diary.” After years of dating, the two married in 2015 on the actor’s private island in the Bahamas. They decided to call it quits in 2017 following the physical assault allegations during their 18-month marriage.