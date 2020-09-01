Johnny Depp & Amber Heard’s Legal Battle To Get Intense? Here’s All You Need To Know

Former couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard may soon face each other in a court of law again. The former couple was in the news last month as Depp was fighting a case against the editor of The Sun, Dan Wootton who called him a ‘Wife-Beater’ in one of their news pieces. This occurred after Heard accused him of domestic violence.

For the unversed, Amber had claimed the Edward Scissorhands actor was abusive and violent with her during their three years together. The couple started dating in 2012 and got married in February 2015. Heard filed for divorce from the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory actor in May 2016,

Now, according to a report in DailyMail, Johnny Depp’s lawyers are expected to serve papers in America. This lawsuit can very well result in Amber having to give evidence once again about her unstable marriage with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

Following the rumours about another court case, a source close to Amber Heard told the publication, “Amber’s team are super nervous about him suing again, this time in the States. It seems that [Johnny Depp] will stop at nothing to ruin her.”

The source added, “No matter what the outcome [of Depp’s case against The Sun], Amber is preparing for round two, but if Johnny wins his case against The Sun then that’s it, he will go and go. This could go on for years to come.”

Talking about the case, Johnny Depp has vehemently denied the allegations of being a ‘Wife Beater.’ He has also been taking action against Amber Heard in over a column she wrote in the Washington Post in 2018. In this article, without giving any names, she described herself as ‘a public figure representing domestic abuse.’