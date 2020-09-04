John Mellencamp And Meg Ryan Getting Back Together?

Are Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp getting back together? A tabloid claims the formerly engaged couple could be looking to reconcile.

The magazine, OK!alleges John Mellencamp and Meg Ryan could be “flirting” with disaster. According to the tabloid, Ryan has been “blowing up” Mellencamp’s phone and even though he’s moved on with Jamie Sherrill, he’s been “happily” answering her calls.

“Meg’s recent move to Montecito, California brought her closer to John, who’s been in L.A. a lot more since that’s where Jamie’s business is,” a says the tabloid’s source who added it was only “a matter of time” before one of them picked up the phone.

“John and Meg have been talking and reminiscing about the good times,” the insider further states. The publication notes “pals” of the two aren’t shocked by this reunion. “It’s the same thing every time. He makes her mad, they break-up, she misses him, and they eventually start talking again,” the source declares.

The tipster concludes by referencing Sherrill, who is a “lovely lady” but the insider contends Ryan and Mellencamp are “soulmates.” “The feeling among their friends is that it’s a matter of when, not if, they’ll get back together,” adds the insider.

Gossip Cop however doesn’t believe Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp will be reconciling any time soon. Mellencamp’s girlfriend, Sherrill, recently spoke about her relationship with the musician and described him as “pretty great.” “I mean, he’s John Mellencamp.

He is very private and I do want to respect that … and that’s about all I can say,” the beauty expert stated to Closer Weekly. That doesn’t sound like Mellencamp has any intentions of rekindling a romance with Ryan.

Since Ryan and Mellencamp’s split, the tabloids have been all over the place with incorrect rumors about the two. A few months ago, the Globe reported Mellencamp was marrying Sherrill, and Ryan was banned from the ceremony.

The paper claimed Mellencamp and Sherrill’s “grand” wedding was off-limits to the actress due to Mellencamp being “bitter” about how things ended. If the songwriter was still hurt over the break-up, we highly doubt he’d be happy in his relationship with Sherrill, let alone marry her.

Some tabloids even alleged Ryan and Mellencamp secretly wed last year, when they were still engaged. Last June, the National Enquirer purported Ryan and Mellencamp claimed the two went ahead and married in private after Ryan was spotted with a supposed wedding ring.

Gossip Cop busted the narrative since there was no evidence showing the two had wed, Plus, Ryan and Mellencamp broke-up not too long after the bogus piece came out. It seems these tabloids are hopeless when it comes to any insider information from John Mellencamp or Meg Ryan.