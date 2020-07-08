John Cena Renting Island For Wedding With Girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh?

Is John Cena planning to rent an island for his wedding with girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh? The tabloid who reported the tale seemed to believe this was the case. A few months ago, Life & Style reported that WWE legend John Cena was “pulling out all the stops” to make his wedding to Shay Shariatzadeh absolutely perfect.

The couple, who have only been dating a little over a year, “sparked engagement buzz” back in February after Shariatzadeh was spotted out and about in San Diego “wearing a diamond ring ‘on that finger.’”

Despite the fact that neither Cena nor Shariatzadeh have confirmed the engagement rumors, despite the fact that the rumors have been around for months now, the outlet continued on with their matrimonial fantasy. Cena, apparently, was willing to do whatever it took to make Shariatzadeh’s big day as perfect for her as could be.

“Whatever Shay wants, Shay gets,” an incredibly shady source informed the outlet, “and she’s always wanted to get married on the beach — so John’s looking into renting a tropical island and flying all their friends out there by private jet.” That’s not the only luxury Cena supposedly has planned for his wedding to Shariatzadeh.

The Trainwreck actor “is also hiring a Michelin-star chef to cook a five-course meal and booking a famous band to play live music,” though, of course, the anonymous source doesn’t go into any detail about just which “famous band” the wrestler was planning to book. It might seem expensive to the average person, but the source insisted, “Money is no object, and it’s a good thing because this is going to end up costing him close to $5 million.”

Meanwhile, John Cena’s ex-fianceé, Nikki Bella, was supposedly quietly seething over the news of her ex’s upcoming nuptials, but because of any sort of lingering feelings for Cena. Rather, she was terribly upset that Cena was spending more on his alleged wedding with Shariatzadeh than he planned on their “doomed” wedding. “John was so cheap with her,” the source confided. “He put her on a budget!”

Honestly, does this tabloid expect us to believe that Bella, who is engaged and expecting her first child, is supposed to be “fuming” over the fact that her ex is spending more money on his new girl than her? It seems to us that this would just be another reason to pat herself on the back for leaving when she did. Regardless, there likely is no reason for Bella’s financial jealousy, since Cena and Shariatzadeh don’t appear to be engaged.

Who’s to say that Shariatzadeh was really wearing a diamond ring that day and not a large rhinestone, or some other clear stone? And even if it was a diamond ring, that doesn’t mean it’s an engagement ring, even if it is on “that” finger. Gossip Cop simply couldn’t bring ourselves to trust the word of an anonymous tipster, especially since there has not even been confirmation from the couple that they’re engaged, let alone planning an island-destination wedding.

Should Cena and Shariatzadeh truly become engaged, they’ll likely announce the news themselves, rather than say nothing as supermarket gossip rags make fools of themselves. The tabloids would rather print eye-catching lies about the wrestling star than print what they actually know, which is nothing.