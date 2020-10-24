Jessie J CONFIRMS breakup with Channing Tatum through Instagram; Talks about ‘Single life in a pandemic’

According to Jessie J, she’s no longer dating Channing Tatum after reconciling earlier this year! The 32-year-old singer shared on Instagram, “Single life in a pandemic,” prompting speculation that she and Channing were definitely broken up.

After Jessie posted the caption, fans kept commenting about single life amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

A source told E! News that Channing and Jessie actually split up “months ago.” No other information was released. The pair were seen leaving Jessie‘s home on Wednesday (April 29) for a sunset bike ride in Los Angeles. 

The couple had been on-again/off-again for several months with their first split happening in December of 2019 and their second rumoured breakup happening in April of 2020. Back in April a source spoke to People magazine and said: “They cared enough about each other to try again but realized it was better to move on. It’s totally amicable.”

